UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was clipped by a scooter and assaulted during the ensuing argument with the driver Tuesday evening on the Upper East Side, according to authorities.

The victim was walking his dog along East 90th Street near First Avenue around 7 p.m. when he was clipped by a man on a green scooter, police said.

The driver stopped and an argument broke out between the two men, eventually turning physical, with the driver punching the victim, officials said.

The off-duty officer was left with what authorities described as minor injuries and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The driver fled on the scooter and remained at large as of early Wednesday. A detailed physical description of the suspect was not immediately available.

