INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A trio of thieves pulled off two gunpoint robberies in less than two hours in Inwood, including one in which an off-duty NYPD officer was among the victims, according to authorities.

In the first incident, the group accosted three men standing on Dyckman Street near Sherman Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Aug. 19, officials said.

The robbers pulled guns on the victims, which included a 26-year-old off-duty cop, police said. One of the muggers struck one of the victims, 32, in the head with his gun, then the assailants swiped jewelry, a cellphone, and a wallet from the group, authorities said.

The assailants fled in a silver SUV, officials said. The victims declined medical attention at the scene.

Less than two hours later and just over a half-mile away, the group struck again, police said.

A silver SUV rolled up to a 44-year-old man on West 203rd Street near 10th Avenue around 4 a.m., and two armed men hopped out while a third stayed in the vehicle, authorities said.

The robbers swiped the victim’s cellphone, wallet, and car keys, then fled in the victim’s 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 SUV, officials said. No injuries were reported to police in the second incident.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspects taken from the area of both incidents.

The appeal for tips came shortly after another off-duty NYPD officer was badly beaten and robbed by a group while out on a jog in the Bronx.

