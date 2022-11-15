MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver for the city medical examiner’s office is accused of stealing a designer bag from a dead person’s apartment over the summer, authorities said Tuesday.

Trevor Rheams, 49, was arrested about three weeks ago and charged with petit larceny and official misconduct in connection to the Aug. 9 incident, according to the Department of Investigation.

Investigators made the case public after Rheams was arraigned in a Manhattan court Tuesday. He was released on his own recognizance.

Rheams allegedly swiped the Louis Vuitton bag from the victim’s kitchen while working the case with a colleague and an NYPD officer, authorities said. The cop’s body camera caught Rheams in the act, according to the DOI.

Rheams drives a transport vehicle for the OCME and allegedly hid the bag in a pillow case in the vehicle, officials said. The DOI said an OCME worker found the bag while cleaning the vehicle the next day. The bag had a tag with the victim’s name on it.

Rheams was placed on modified duty on Aug. 10. He is due back in court in January.

“OCME employees are trusted to handle difficult and sensitive work and their professionalism and integrity are of utmost importance,” DOI Commissioner Jocelyn E. Strauber said.