NYU evacuates three locations after bomb threat; NYPD responding

MANHATTAN — New York University students were evacuated from three locations after a Thursday night bomb threat.

The school received bomb threats the Stern School of Business, Center for Neural Science, and Hebrew Union Collage, which is an independent institution.

Those evacuated were directed to proceed to the Bobst Library or the Kimmel Center.

Bomb threats were made at several colleges over the weekend.

Bomb threats later deemed not credible were made against Columbia University on Sunday afternoon, according to the school.

There was also a bomb threat on Sunday at Cornell University. Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.