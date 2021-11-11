NYU evacuates three locations after bomb threat; NYPD responding

Manhattan

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
breaking news - pix

MANHATTAN — New York University students were evacuated from three locations after a Thursday night bomb threat.

The school received bomb threats the Stern School of Business, Center for Neural Science, and Hebrew Union Collage, which is an independent institution.

Those evacuated were directed to proceed to the Bobst Library or the Kimmel Center.

Bomb threats were made at several colleges over the weekend.

Bomb threats later deemed not credible were made against Columbia University on Sunday afternoon, according to the school.

There was also a bomb threat on Sunday at Cornell University. Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”

Yale reported a bomb threat two days earlier that forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. The university resumed normal campus activity Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

In-person Veterans Day parade returns

NYPD: Two women sexually assaulted within an hour

NYC Veterans Day Parade returns to in-person festivities

Billionaires' Row homeless shelter opens after years of battle by Manhattan residents

Newly engaged couple talks viral NYC Marathon proposal

Do look down: Scaling one of NYC's tallest skyscrapers

More Manhattan

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter