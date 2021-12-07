NYPD video shows assault in Manhattan clothing store; suspect still at large

Police said this suspect punched a 68-year-old man multiple times after a verbal argument. (Credit: NYPD)

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man is wanted after punching a 68-year-old man multiple times Nov. 20, police said Tuesday.

The victim got into a verbal argument with the suspect at about 5:55 p.m., while the two were both inside a store on West 42 Street. Police said the suspect then turned the argument physical, punching the victim multiple times.

The NYPD released video of the attack Tuesday.

(Credit: NYPD)

The victim sustained bleeding and swelling to his head, police said. He was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene in a taxi, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black hooded jacket, red Nike shirt, blue jeans and black boots. The suspect also has a beard and a tattoo on his right hand, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).