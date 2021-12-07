NYPD video shows assault in Manhattan clothing store; suspect still at large

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A man is wanted after punching a 68-year-old man multiple times Nov. 20, police said Tuesday.
The victim got into a verbal argument with the suspect at about 5:55 p.m., while the two were both inside a store on West 42 Street. Police said the suspect then turned the argument physical, punching the victim multiple times.
The NYPD released video of the attack Tuesday.
The victim sustained bleeding and swelling to his head, police said. He was treated at a nearby hospital for his injuries.
The suspect fled the scene in a taxi, police said. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored baseball hat, black hooded jacket, red Nike shirt, blue jeans and black boots. The suspect also has a beard and a tattoo on his right hand, police said.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).