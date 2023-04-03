MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD traffic agent was threatened with a knife and shoved through a door while working in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, police said.

The agent was approached by two suspects near 297 Third St. at around 8:15 a.m. when one pulled a knife and the other threw garbage and spit at the victim, according to the NYPD. The suspects then ran off and remained at large, as of Monday, police said.

The agent was not injured, police said.

