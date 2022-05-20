HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell is hosting a Line of Duty Death Memorial Wall dedication in Manhattan for two officers who died following a shooting in Harlem earlier this year.

Rookie officer Jason Rivera, 22, was killed by a gunman during an ambush-style shooting inside an apartment in Harlem on January 21. Wilbert Mora, another officer who was shot in the apartment, died days later.

Along with other department executives, Sewell held the event at the 32 Precinct Station House in Harlem at 12 p.m.

Watch the event live in the video player above.