Alleged NYPD cop killer Lashawn McNeil dies at Harlem Hospital: sources

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Lashawn McNeil, the man accused of shooting two NYPD officers in the head Friday evening at his mother’s Harlem home, died from his injuries Monday afternoon, two NYPD sources told PIX11 News.

McNeil, an ex-con who was on probation for a narcotics conviction, died at Harlem Hospital, the sources said.

Officer Jason Rivera, a 22-year-old rookie, died soon after McNeil allegedly ambushed the cop and his partner, Wilbert Mora, inside an apartment on West 135th Street  Friday evening. The two officers were responding to a domestic incident involving McNeil and his mother, police said.

The NYPD chief of detectives said McNeil shot the officers with a Glock .45, which had a drum-shaped magazine attached that could hold up to 40 bullets. A third officer from the 32nd Precinct, who was at the front of the apartment with McNeil’s mother, shot the 47-year-old as he tried to flee, according to police.

