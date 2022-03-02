MANHATTAN (PIX11) — An NYPD sergeant pleaded guilty to attacking a man in a holding cell and violently arresting another man in a subway station.

Phillip Wong, 37, originally pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault and attempted assault charges. But on Wednesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Wong had pleaded guilty to assault and attempted assault, both in the third degree.

“In this case, Sergeant Wong violated not only his oath – but the law – during the violent arrests of two New Yorkers, on two separate occasions,” Bragg said.

During the holding cell incident, the handcuffed victim kicked the door and spat at officers on Oct. 4, 2019, according to court documents. Wong pushed past two officers, opened the holding cell door and punched the 48-year-old victim hard enough that the man needed stitches above his right eye.

Months later in Arpril 2020, a 35-year-old man, who’d just been arrested after he punched a passenger, shouted anti-Asian slurs at Wong and kicked him, prosecutors said. Wong and another officer brought the man to the ground and the sergeant knelt on the man’s back. The man taunted Wong, but then shouted that he couldn’t breathe.

“I don’t give a f–k if you can breathe or not,” Wong said.

He punched the man in the side of the face, then repeatedly bounced on the man’s back. This suspect was also handcuffed at the time.

Wong had been an officer with the NYPD for more than 15 years before his arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to two years’ probation, anger management or counseling determined by probation, and 70 hours of community service. The prosecutor’s office had recommended 60 days jail time in the case.