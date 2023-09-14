MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — The NYPD seized $35 million worth of counterfeit items Wednesday in Manhattan.

The department took to social media to share the bust, showing countless counterfeit luxury items recovered along Canal Street in Chinatown.

Officers also arrested a number of people, and the NYPD plans to increase police presence on Canal Street as a preventative measure.

