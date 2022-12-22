CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding the assailant who shot a man without provocation as he was getting out of a taxi last month in Chelsea.

The victim, 32, was exiting the cab near the corner of West 23rd Street and Sixth Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Nov. 13 when the attacker shot him once in the chest at close range then fled, authorities said. Investigators described the abrupt assault as unprovoked.

First responders brought the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators on Wednesday released surveillance images of a man they’re seeking in connection to the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).