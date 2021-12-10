NYPD searching suspect caught on video assaulting uniformed officer

Police say this man assaulted an officer after attempting to shoplift from a Manhattan business. (Credit: NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Police are searching for a man seen assaulting a uniformed officer Friday morning after she confronted him for shoplifting.

A staff member at a convenience store located on East 34th Street notified the NYPD at about 11:35 a.m. that a man was stealing items. Police said an officer confronted the man as he tried to exit the store, leading to the assault.

The man pushed the officer and punched her in the face before fleeing on foot, police said.

The officer sustained a laceration to her left ear, pain to the head and a fractured bone in her face.

She was taken to a nearby hospital and police described her as being in stable condition.

Police said the suspect — who was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and dark shoes — was a known shoplifter at the store. Police do not know if the suspect removed any property during the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).