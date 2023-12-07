NEW YORK (PIX11) — A burglary crew is after prescription pills across, netting them big bucks in the Big Apple.

The suspects are accused of hitting at least twenty locations spanning three boroughs and five months.

While federal drug agents have been going hard after opioid pill mills, law enforcement sources say criminals are targeting small independent pharmacies to net big bucks on the streets.

Detectives believe the pill pilfering ring has hit all independent pharmacies in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island from July to last weekend.

Gigi Tadoros says she was visited by federal drug enforcement agents Thursday morning.

“It’s a ring, so they have multiple people, multi states. It’s big,” Tadoros was told.

Sources say they’re after a myriad of pain medications: opioids like oxycodone and hydrocodone, as well as Percocet and amphetamines.

“They can make almost a $30,000 profit on these oxycodone medications,” one pharmacist estimated.

The Queens worker whose identity we’re concealing due to fear of retribution believes they’re targeting only mom and pop drug stores for easier access to hard-to-get medication and money.

Her store in Ridgewood also had $2,000 in cash stolen.

“They don’t think we have security like corporate does,” the pharmacist explained.

The NYPD is now urging others to use tighter security measures. She’s also been in touch with the DEA about this national opioid crisis.

“They did say this is so prevalent right now and they’re trying to control on their end,” she said.

Investigators believe at least three suspects continue changing their luxury getaway vehicles.

Fortunately, there have been no injuries as the thefts all happened during off hours.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).