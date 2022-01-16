NYPD searches for person posing as food delivery worker in Manhattan slaying

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 30-year-old man was gunned down in Manhattan late on Friday, police said.

Davon Venable suffered gunshot wounds to the back and neck at his home in the Lillian Wald Houses on FDR Drive, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The NYPD on Sunday released images of someone posing as a food delivery worker. Police asked for help identifying the suspect in connection with Venable’s shooting death.

