NYPD searches for man who they say groped woman in Manhattan subway station

Police released this image of a man wanted in connection with a subway sexual assault, June 7, 2021 (NYPD handout).

MANHATTAN — A 28-year-old woman was groped inside a Manhattan subway station last week, officials said Monday.

Related Content 2 hit with cement block on subway train in Brooklyn

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. on June 7 at the 14th Street-Sixth Avenue L train subway station, according to police. Officials said the 28-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man who groped her over her clothes.

Officials released an image of the alleged suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).