NYPD searches for man who they say groped woman in Manhattan subway station

MANHATTAN — A 28-year-old woman was groped inside a Manhattan subway station last week, officials said Monday.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. on June 7 at the 14th Street-Sixth Avenue L train subway station, according to police. Officials said the 28-year-old woman was approached by an unknown man who groped her over her clothes.

Officials released an image of the alleged suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

