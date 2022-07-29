CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — An exchange of gunfire broke out on a Chelsea street early Friday between the NYPD and a pair of robbery suspects, according to police.

Plainclothes officers wearing NYPD windbreakers were on the job inside the Club Doux nightclub on West 21st Street near 6th Avenue around 2:50 a.m. when a bouncer alerted them to a robbery in progress outside, authorities said.

When the officers tried to intervene, the crooks opened fire on them in front of the club, officials said. The officers returned fire, but no one was struck in the exchange, police said.

The duo fled in a light-colored sedan, and were being sought by police on Friday morning, according to authorities. A detailed description of the suspects wasn’t immediately available.

Sources said that officers were patrolling the area due in part to issues stemming from a local nightclub.

