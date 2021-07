Police rescue a dog and its owner from the Hudson River on July 17, 2021 (Credit: NYPD Special Ops/Twitter)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Police rescued a man and his dog after they ended up in the Hudson River during stormy weather on Saturday.

The NYPD’s Harbor and ESU units responded to the scene after the dog fell into the water and the man jumped into the river to rescue the pooch.

However, the man was unable to get back to solid ground, according to authorities.

First responders quickly went in and rescued both from the river.

Great work by #NYPD Harbor & ESU rescuing a male that jumped into the Hudson River to retrieve his dog that accidentally fell into the water. The male was unable to return to land, responding personnel quickly removed both the man & his dog to safety. pic.twitter.com/Q9LZTF4DxQ — NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) July 17, 2021