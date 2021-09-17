NYPD releases new image of suspect in A train slashing

NEW YORK — Police shared a new surveillance image of a man accused of slashing a another man on an A train at the Port Authority subway station Wednesday.

Police said that at about 9:25 p.m., the man approached the 21-year-old victim and slashed him with a pocket knife as the train began to leave the station.

The train stopped before it exited Port Authority, and the man exited and fled the subway system, cops said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with a slash above his left eye and was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released, according to the NYPD.

