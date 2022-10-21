A man identified by the NYPD as a suspect in an assault aboard a No. 2 train on Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Oct. 19, 2022. (Credit: NYPD)

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police on Friday released a surveillance image of a suspect in a man’s slashing aboard an Upper West Side subway train.

The victim, 26, and his girlfriend, 34, were aboard a northbound No. 2 train around 11 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant tried to sit on the woman, according to authorities.

When the victim ordered the man to step back, he slashed the victim’s lower left leg with a kitchen knife, officials said. The woman then discharged pepper spray at the assailant, sending him running off the train, police said.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The suspect is described as around 50-years-old, 5-foot-11, and 180 pounds with a medium build. He had brown eyes, brown hair, and a gray beard, and was last seen wearing a black watch cap, a blue jacket, a gray hoodie, and black pants.

Investigators released a surveillance image of him captured prior to the incident as he exited a southbound N train at the Times Square – 42nd Street hub.

The incident came amid a spike in transit system crime that has left many riders on edge.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).