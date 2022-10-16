Police recovered this firearm after fatally shooting a man in Manhattan on Oct. 16, 2022. (NYPD)

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

The armed man, who was not yet been publicly identified, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dykeman Street around 3 a.m., officials said. The uniformed officers got out of their unmarked vehicle and gave repeated commands to the man to drop his weapon before they opened fire.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced decreased.

Police said the man, 29, was out on parole. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The four officers, who are members of a Neighborhood Safety Team, were taken to a hospital to be checked out, officials said. Another man suffered a graze wound, but police said it was unclear how that happened. Investigators said they were still investigating what was going on during the initial fight.