EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYPD officers jumped into action on Christmas when an unconscious man was found on subway tracks in Manhattan.

The man, 40, fell from the platform at the Second Avenue F train station onto the tracks around 2 p.m., police said. Officials do not know what caused the man to fall, but he said he was not pushed.

When officers from the 9th Precinct arrived, people in the station directed them toward the southbound tracks where the man was. Body camera video shows Officer Marmolejos and Officer Mendez head down to the tracks to help the man to safety.

“We commend their bravery and professionalism,” the 9th Precinct tweeted. “No one was hurt, and the aided was brought to the hospital for evaluation.”

Police said that “holiday or not we’ll be there to answer the call.”