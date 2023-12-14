MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Police shot and killed a suspect who opened fire at NYPD officers in Manhattan Thursday, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened at 206 Eldridge St. on the Lower East Side, according to the NYPD.

The suspect was wanted in connection with a previous shooting, sources said. The suspect barricaded himself inside a building on Eldridge Street after police tracked him down there, according to sources.

Police tried to get the suspect to surrender, but he instead came out and shot two officers in their bulletproof vests, according to sources. Police returned fire and killed the suspect, sources said.

Videos from the scene show officers in tactical gear surrounded the back of the building as more first responders swarmed the street out front.

Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh for updates.

