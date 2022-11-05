MANHATTAN (PIX11) — While patrolling subway stations, two separate groups of NYPD officers were attacked within an hour Sunday afternoon, police said.

A man, 41, was standing too close to the edge of the platform in the Park Place station on the two and three lines around 4 p.m. Saturday. Police said the two officers asked the man to back away from the edge when he became aggressive and started kicking and punching the officers.

The officers were able to arrest the man and were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, according to NYPD.

At the Canal Street station, police tried to stop a 23-year-old who entered the platform without paying around 4:55 p.m. Police said the man turned around and punched the two officers in the face. The officers tased the man and placed him under arrest.

The officers hit were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police told PIX11.