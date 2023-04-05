TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three NYPD officers were honored on Wednesday after they suffered injuries while responding to a machete attack on New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

Unprovoked, Trevor Bickford, 19, approached an NYPD officer around 10 p.m. and tried to hit the officer in the head with the machete, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. The assailant then struck two more NYPD officers in the head with the machete.

Bickford was indicted on a slew of charges in January.

Mayor Eric Adams and Sewell recognized the officer’s courage in the line of duty. All three officers were presented with a proclamation for their service to New York City.