EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A gunman opened fire at NYPD officers in their patrol car in Manhattan’s East Village Thursday night, police officials said.

The NYPD officers were searching the area for a man with a gun when someone shot at them inside their vehicle in front of 330 East 4th Street around 7:50 p.m., according to police. One of the officers fired back at the suspect. No one was injured during the incident, authorities said.

A man was taken into custody by police. No charges have been filed yet.

Additional information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.