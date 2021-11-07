NYPD officer shoots man in Washington Heights; Gun recovered at scene

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — An NYPD officer shot a man in the leg in Washington Heights on Sunday night, police said.

The man was shot near Forth Washington Avenue and West 186th Street around 8:15 p.m., officials said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved were not injured, but they were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The injured man was also taken to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Bomb threats unfounded at Ivy League schools, officials say

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

"I run for my son": NYC Marathon runner's inspiring story

Billy Joel returns to Madison Square Garden

Radio City Christmas Spectacular returns after COVID closure

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

More Manhattan

Crime

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

Video: Stranger takes shirt off back, makes tourniquet after mom is shot in Manhattan

Queens man, 74, charged in murder of WWI vet missing since 1976

After Adams' win in NYC mayoral race, what could controversial anti-crime unit's return look like?

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter