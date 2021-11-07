NYPD officer shoots man in Washington Heights; Gun recovered at scene

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — An NYPD officer shot a man in the leg in Washington Heights on Sunday night, police said.

The man was shot near Forth Washington Avenue and West 186th Street around 8:15 p.m., officials said. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

The officers involved were not injured, but they were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The injured man was also taken to the hospital.

Additional information was not immediately available.

