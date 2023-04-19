MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – An NYPD officer was injured during a traffic stop in Manhattan Wednesday, police said.

The incident involved a vehicle chase, which ended at East 30th Street and Lexington Avenue around the Kips Bay area. The suspect’s car, a Cadillac sedan, damaged other vehicles, a dining shed and fire hydrants in its path.

It’s not yet clear how exactly the officer was injured or the extent of their injuries.

Police temporarily blocked off East 31st Street, between Lexington Avenue and Third Avenue, to search for the suspect. The suspect remains at large.

The blocked off area of East 31st Street has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.