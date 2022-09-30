HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A member of the NYPD had a medical episode during a charity basketball game Friday night in Harlem, police said.

Around 8:10 p.m., in the area of W. 135th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Junior Boulevard, a member of NYPD collapsed during a charity basketball game. According to FDNY, they got a call about someone in cardiac arrest. FDNY and EMS transported the officer to a local hospital.

The officer is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.