THE BOWERY, Manhattan — An NYPD officer fired their weapon Friday morning in Lower Manhattan after a man was allegedly threatening people with knives during the morning rush, police said.

Officers responded around 8:45 a.m. as the emotionally disturbed man was waving knives around near the busy intersection of East Houston and Bowery streets, in the Bowery neighborhood, authorities said.

The officer fired one round, but there were no injuries or damage to property, according to police.

The NYPD said officers recovered two knives at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and taken for an evaluation, according to police.

The officer who fired their weapon was also taken to an area hospital for evaluation.