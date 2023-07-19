NEW YORK (PIX11) — An NYPD officer is accused of slapping a customer in an Apple Store in Manhattan two years ago, authorities said Wednesday.

Salvatore Provenzano allegedly hit the victim on the left side of his face after the man escaped from the officer’s grasp in the Apple store at 1981 Broadway at 9 p.m. on Oct. 19, 2021, prosecutors said. The man suffered severe pain, officials said.

The cop was helping other officers remove someone from the store when he allegedly grabbed the victim by the right arm and walked him out the exit, authorities said. The victim was not under arrest.

The incident was caught on Provenzano’s body-worn camera, prosecutors said.

Provenzano was arraigned on assault charges Wednesday. He was released without bail.

“Those sworn to uphold the law must be held accountable,” Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg said.

The cop was suspended without pay, according to an NYPD spokesperson.