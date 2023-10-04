NEW YORK (PIX11) — An NYPD officer is accused of repeatedly punching a man after he asked cops to wear facemasks while they were responding to a call about an emotionally disturbed child in Manhattan last year, authorities said Wednesday.

Officer Christian Zapata, 36, was indicted for assault after allegedly punching the 43-year-old victim more than a dozen times in the hallway of an apartment building on Dec. 7, prosecutors said.

The victim “posed no immediate danger or physical threat,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.

Authorities were called to the Harlem apartment to help the child at around 7 p.m. and when they arrived, the victim repeatedly asked the officers to put on facemasks, according to court documents. But the officers refused. At the time, it was department policy for cops to wear facemasks when working indoors, according to the complaint.

The victim then called 911 asking for a supervisor.

Prosecutors said Zapata, who was the highest-ranking officer at the scene, told the victim he was interfering with emergency responders and threatened to arrest him. Zapata told him “to back up,” the complaint said.

Another officer then escorted the victim down the hallway when he swatted the cop’s hand away. The officer then grabbed the victim’s wrists and restrained him before Zapata allegedly began beating him, authorities said.

Zapata allegedly punched the man in the face and head about 13 times during the nine-second attack, officials said. Two other cops had to pull Zapata away from him.

The incident was filmed on NYPD body-worn cameras. Zapata was immediately suspended after the incident and demoted from sergeant to officer in August, authorities said. He was suspended without pay, according to the NYPD.

The cop pleaded not guilty and was released without bail during his arraignment Wednesday, according to court records.

Zapata’s attorney could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

