LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police on Wednesday released a surveillance image of a man being sought in connection to a Lower Manhattan sexual assault, asking anyone who’s seen him to come forward.

The man, who’s described as approximately 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds with a medium build, is bald and was last seen wearing a Yankees cap, a plaid collared shirt, a light-colored sweater, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

In the Sept. 24 attack, a 27-year-old woman was entering her apartment building near Market and Madison streets around 8:30 p.m. when she was accosted in the vestibule, officials said.

The assailant pinned her against a wall, kissed her, and groped her across her body before fleeing, according to authorities and disturbing surveillance video of the incident.

The victim declined medical attention after the attack, police said.

Her assailant was last seen walking on Madison Street toward Catherine Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).