Bomb threats made at several Ivy League schools, including Columbia University

MORNINGSIDE HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Bomb threats later deemed not credible were made against Columbia University on Sunday afternoon, according to the school.

The threats were made around 2:30 p.m., Columbia tweeted. Public safety issued a campus-wide emergency alert. The threats were deemed not credible by the NYPD just before 5 p.m.

Campus buildings were cleared for reoccupancy.

The Columbia threats were “similar to threats that have been made at other colleges around the country in recent days,” according to the school.

Emergency Management advised people to expect road closures, traffic delays, mass transit disruptions and emergency personnel near West 116th Street and Amsterdam Avenue during the NYPD investigation.

People were asked to avoid the area.

There was also a bomb threat on Sunday at Cornell University. Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.