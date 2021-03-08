NYPD investigates Manhattan pipe attack as hate crime

LOWER MANHATTAN — An attacker hit a 28-year-old man with a pipe in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night, police said.

The assault happened on Broadway near Cortlandt Street around 8:30 p.m. after the attacker hurled a racial slur at the victim.

“F—k you, Mexican,” the attacker said, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, an NYPD official said Sunday.

The victim suffered a large laceration to his head and was taken to area hospital for treatment, police said.

As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.

