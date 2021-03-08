NYPD investigates Manhattan pipe attack as hate crime

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
NYPD patrol vehicle

New York Police Department patrol car (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

LOWER MANHATTAN — An attacker hit a 28-year-old man with a pipe in Lower Manhattan on Saturday night, police said.

The assault happened on Broadway near Cortlandt Street around 8:30 p.m. after the attacker hurled a racial slur at the victim.

“F—k you, Mexican,” the attacker said, according to police.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime, an NYPD official said Sunday.

The victim suffered a large laceration to his head and was taken to area hospital for treatment, police said.

As of Sunday night, no arrests had been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Plant-based community fridge on the Lower East Side helps feed New Yorkers

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Create a healthy lifestyle

I wanna know: Isaac Mizrahi weighs in on gen z vs. millennials style debate

George Floyd killing: Jury selection begins in Chauvin trial

'Happily' star Kerry Bishé talks dark romantic comedy from Jack Black

NYPL celebrates Women's History Month

Movie theater owner talks NYC business reopening

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police