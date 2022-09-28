MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was smacked while homophobic things were said to him in a coffee shop in Manhattan, police said.

A male victim, 22, was in front of a coffee shop in Midtown on Aug. 21, around 3:30 p.m., when an unknown man threw something at him. The man followed the victim into the coffee shop. That’s when the man made homophobic remarks, according to police. The video shows the man swinging at the victim’s face.

The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.