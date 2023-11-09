MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pro-Palestinian rally of around 100 people happened in front of the New York Times Building in Manhattan on Thursday, according to authorities.

Around 30 people made their way into the lobby of the building on Eighth Avenue around 5 p.m., police said.

An NYPD police cruiser was spray painted “FREE GAZA” across the side of it, and the back window was shattered.

A NYPD cruiser vandalized in a rally outside the New York Times Building. (PIX11)

A NYPD cruiser vandalized in a rally outside the New York Times Building. (PIX11)

PIX11’s Katie Corrado was near the building at the time, posting on X, formerly Twitter, “…a smoke bomb was set off near officers.”

A video on Citizen.com shows the protesters moved to the New York Public Library near Bryant Park.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.