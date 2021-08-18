NYPD busts 3 alleged gang members as part of 65-count indictment against East Harlem’s Chico gang

MANHATTAN — Police busted three alleged gang members Wednesday in connection with 21 shootings that left a dozen wounded, including a child, officials said.

The three alleged members of the East Harlem Chico gang were charged as part of a 65-count indictment against 13 people, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said. They’re based in and around NYCHA’s Wagner Houses.

“This indictment is one part of our work to break the cycle of violence gripping East Harlem, as teens are recruited to take the place of older gang members and continue their bloody rivalries,” Vance said. “These defendants are alleged to have shot a dozen people, four of whom were unintended targets – including a 12-year-old boy.”

The Chico gang was known for “senseless rivalries” with other gangs, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Wednesday’s arrests were targeted to remove drivers of gang violence from New York City’s streets.

“People were woken up this morning and surprised to know that their time on the street is coming to an end,” Shea said

Nine of the indicted individuals were already in custody before Wednesday for related cases.

Months of work went into the arrests, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

“Every time we take down a gang would change the situation fundamentally for this city and particularly for the neighborhood, and we’re going to keep doing this incessantly,” he said.