NYPD arrests alleged gunman in bystander shooting outside Penn Station

Surveillance video stills of a man accused of opening fire outside Penn Station and wounding a bystander in the thigh on Aug. 23, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Police arrested the gunman who allegedly shot a bystander after a fight inside Penn Station spilled out onto the street outside, officials said.

Marvin Bruce, 27, was charged with assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon on Thursday.

During the initial investigation, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said the shooter had gone up to a man eating food inside of the transit hub. He may have asked for some food and then been turned away, Shea said.

Once they were outside, Bruce allegedly opened fire and struck a man in New York City for work, police said. The victim was supposed to meet his wife on Monday night, but he was alone when he was shot near West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue.

Shea had promised the shooter would be found and brought to justice, but said the real story wasn’t the individual case, it was the series of crimes in the area. He called for laws to help police.

“I view this incident today as the confluence of a series of bad policies and this is what you get when you get that,” he said. “We need people to be held accountable when they carry guns.”