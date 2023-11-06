MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – New York City will fully open streets to pedestrians along Fifth Avenue on select Sundays in December, easing crowding in a popular part of the city during the holiday season.

As part of New York City’s Open Streets program, a stretch of Fifth Avenue between 48th Street and 59th Street in Midtown Manhattan will be open only to pedestrians on Dec. 3, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17 between noon to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the area around Rockefeller Center and Radio City Music Hall will be open to pedestrians throughout the holiday season, beginning with the lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree on Nov. 29 through January.

The holiday Open Streets program is meant to ease the crowding normally contained to sidewalks along Fifth Avenue and facilitate a more pleasant holiday shopping environment.

Businesses saw an additional $3 million in spending — a 6.6% increase — during the holiday Open Streets program in 2022, according to a study by Mastercard in partnership with the city.

“Open Streets are good for people and good for business, and we can’t wait to bring back the iconic Fifth Avenue Open Street this holiday season,” Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “I felt the energy walking down the middle of Fifth Avenue last year — it was electric.”

Finn Hoogensen is a digital journalist who has covered local news for more than five years. He has been with PIX11 News since 2022. See more of his work here.