GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Thanking God and his family, Roland Conner can still barely believe it.

Conner’s recreational marijuana dispensary, Smacked, opens in Greenwich Village in Manhattan on Tuesday. It’s a long way from Conner’s past conviction for cannabis and jail time served.

Being a positive example is important for Conner, a Rockaway naive. His son will be his right-hand man at the dispensary. Conner wants to create a legacy business that can be handed down for generations.

Conner had tireless help and support from activists and the community to get to this point, and he won’t be the last previously-convicted dispensary owner. There will be 149 prior offenders who eventually become legal business owners in New York, strengthening families, futures and the local economy.