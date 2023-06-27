CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — NYCHA and the developers of a plan to demolish and rebuild two public housing developments in Chelsea held a public meeting Tuesday. Those against the plan held a rally outside the meeting.

What was supposed to be a resident engagement meeting about the demolition and rebuilding of the NYCHA developments turned into a chaotic protest.

Some longtime tenants still have questions about a $1.5 billion plan to work with private developer Essence Development over the next six years and transform the Fulton Houses and Elliott-Chelsea Houses in Chelsea. Some residents fear they will lose their homes.

Miguel Acevedo, the tenant president of the Fulton Houses, said there have been dozens of meetings with tenants and plenty of outreach. Acevedo said their fears are unfounded.

The plan is to demolish the more than 2,000 combined units and rebuild everything taller. Developers said all residents are guaranteed new homes. As demolition happens, some residents will be given temporary housing.

A spokesperson for Essence Development said: “Resident voices and input have been critical to crafting the vision for new and safe housing in a community they deserve – and they will continue to be a big part of delivering that vision. We are grateful to all of those residents who took the time to make their voices heard, and to NYCHA and the Citizens Housing & Planning Council for overseeing a first-of-its-kind process. We will continue to work with the residents, NYCHA, and the broader Fulton, Elliott, and Chelsea community to ensure all voices are heard and build trust as we advance the plan they’ve chosen to provide the homes they deserve.”

A NYCHA spokesperson said: “Planning for Fulton and Elliott-Chelsea Houses is entirely based on an unprecedented resident-driven engagement process. Residents have participated in information sessions, spoken to NYCHA and the development partners, and have attended many meetings where they have made clear what they want to see for their apartments, buildings, and developments, and for the future of their community. We remain committed to working with residents to devise the best solutions for their own developments and homes.”