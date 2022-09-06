NEW YORK (PIX11) — Recent test results did not detect arsenic in water at NYCHA’s sprawling Jacob Riis Houses development on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, after previous tests found the harmful element last month.

However, some 2,500 residents at the complex are still advised against using their homes’ running water supply pending further testing.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams joined PIX11 News on Tuesday to discuss the issue, and said that he understands why residents remain reticent to believe NYCHA’s word after the alarming discovery.

“If you lived in Jacob Riis, would you trust the water? The answer is ‘no.’ Would you trust NYCHA? The answer is ‘no,’” said Williams. “So even if these tests come back to where we want them to be, they’re going to have to rebuild a lot of trust in Jacob Riis.”

