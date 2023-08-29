NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he will send migrants upstate to federal sites whether or not the governor or local authorities agree.

“If I get permission from the federal government, we’re going to use that,” Adams said. “We are going to use any space that we get permission to use.”

The space offer came as part of a letter sent Monday by the Department of Homeland Security, which also tweaked the mayor’s handling of the migrant crisis.

The Mayor said he viewed the letter from the Feds as recommendations.

“We are happy to have these conversations, but we have not had a lack of clarity,” Adams said. “We need people to have the right to work, an American tradition, an emergency declaration, locations for the overflow, and we need funding. When you look at that analysis, it addressed none of those.”

The lack of work for migrants to become self-sufficient— remains the main concern.

This despite a letter from about 150 CEOs of large companies through the Partnership for New York imploring Congress and the White House to make it easier for migrants to get jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows more than 450,000 jobs available in New York State alone.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman Mike Tannousis and other state Republicans who pushed back against recent migrant housing efforts are now calling for a special session of the state legislature to deal with the crisis.

“The only plan the New York City has is to shelter them whatever they can and spend a massive amount of taxpayer money,” Tannousis said. “This is an unsustainable problem.”

The mayor was also asked about his relationship with the President and the Governor, with whom he increasingly has differences over handling this migrant crisis.

He said both should be doing more to help the city but said he respects their partnerships on other issues.

A spokesman for Gov. Kathy Hochul said in part:

“It’s unfortunate that the Mayor is choosing to point fingers at the state – which continues to provide the City with unprecedented amounts of financial support – rather than working collaboratively to manage this crisis.”