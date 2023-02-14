A Wegmans sign is attached to the outside of a Wegmans supermarket location, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wegman’s is hiring hundreds of part-time employees to work at the supermarket’s new New York City location this fall, the company announced on Monday.

The grocery giant is actively recruiting 300 people to fill a variety of positions, including culinary, customer service, stocking, and food production roles, the company said.

The new 82,000-square-foot store at 770 Broadway, at the corner of Astor Place and Lafayette Street in Greenwich Village, will open in the fall. The grocery store will be offering a variety of prepared and grab-and-go meals.

“At Wegmans we pride ourselves in offering flexible scheduling, including overnight shifts, that help our employees maintain a quality work/life balance,” Manager Matt Dailor said in a statement. “We offer a competitive benefits package, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, and tuition assistance through the company’s employee scholarship program.”

For more information about the openings, job seekers can apply here.