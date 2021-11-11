NYC Veterans Day Parade: What you need to know

MANHATTAN — This Veterans Day, New York City and the rest of the country are honoring those who bravely served to protect our freedoms.

To mark the holiday, the Veterans Day Parade on Fifth Avenue is back with tens of thousands of marchers after pivoting during the pandemic.

The 102nd Veterans Day Parade will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks and the start of the Global War on Terror in 2001.

This year’s Grand Marshal is U.S. Air Force veteran Kevin Carrick. Carrick, a retired senior master sergeant, served over two decades as an elite Pararescueman with the 106th Rescue Wing in Westhampton, Long Island.

Following state and city COVID-19 protocols, the event is open to all since it is an outdoor event. The traditional Opening Ceremony will be modified for health and safety reasons.

Parade route

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and will run until 3 p.m.

Spectators can view the parade along Fifth Avenue as parade goers march up from 25th to 40th streets.

Expect street closures between Park and Sixth Avenues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.