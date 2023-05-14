MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — This is such an unprecedented humanitarian crisis that it keeps growing.

That’s what a spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams keeps saying.

Hundreds of migrants are arriving by busloads in New York City each day from near the Southern Border and the city has run out of places to put them.

Just this weekend, the mayor announced that a famous Midtown hotel that closed during the pandemic would become an asylum seeker intake center.

“I welcome the news that means the city is going to try a holistic approach to bring all the services into one place,” Andrew Heinrich, who runs a nonprofit called Project Rousseau, told PIX11 News.

Project Rousseau helps hundreds of migrants and their families with educational and legal services once they arrive in New York City.

Heinrich welcomed the news that the city is opening its first asylum seeker arrival center inside the shuttered Roosevelt Hote this week, opening up 175 rooms and eventually a total of 1,000 rooms for migrants.

“I love that there’ll be school enrollment, access to medical services, access to legal services, efforts at reunification of families all in one place,” Heinrich told PIX11 News.

The Roosevelt Hotel will be the city’s ninth humanitarian emergency response and relief center to help what the mayor‘s spokesman says is a humanitarian crisis.

More than 4,200 migrants arrived last week and the numbers are expected to rise quickly now that Title 42 has expired.

State Assemblymember Sam Pirrozolo tweeted that 300 migrants will be placed at the abandoned Hungerford school on Staten Island.

PS 188 in Coney Island was notified its gym may become a shelter as well as Floyd Bennett Field.

On this Mother’s Day, Upper West Side City Council member Gale Brewer organized a Mother’s Day giveaway for the 200 migrant mothers living at two hotels there.

Brewer said the mothers clearly want to work but are not authorized to do so.

They so appreciated the gift bags of skin care products, and chocolate.

“They want to participate in our society,y or else they wouldn’t have made all the sacrifices we heard about,” Brewer told PIX11 News. “These families are extraordinary.”

Project Rousseau will be back at the Port Authority Bus Terminal Monday morning to welcome the arriving migrant families and help them get the services they need.