MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Eyes are once again on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the grand jury he has convened to weigh possible criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, watching for a resumption in proceedings Thursday.

Prosecutors on Wednesday postponed a scheduled session and told jurors to be on standby for Thursday, after earlier reports indicated that a grand jury vote could be imminent. The reason for the scheduling change remains unclear.

The proceedings concern hush money paid during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to adult film star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence on a prior sexual relationship she said she had with Trump.

Key grand jury witness Michael Cohen, a former longtime attorney for the Trump Organization, previously pleaded guilty in connection to the payment, which he alleges was made at Trump’s direction.

Trump has denied wrongdoing — as well as a sexual relationship with Daniels — and charged that the investigation is politically motivated, as he mounts a 2024 White House run. He previously claimed that he would be arrested on Tuesday, and called for supporters to protest.

The looming possibility of an indictment and arrest, as well as the call for protest, has led the NYPD, as well as state and federal authorities, to prepare for potential unrest.