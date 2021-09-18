NEW YORK — New York City drivers, brace yourselves: the UN General Assembly traffic is coming.

The annual meeting of world leaders and dignitaries, set to begin Sunday, is expected to snarl traffic in midtown and on Manhattan’s east side this week.

According to the Department of Transportation, the following streets will be temporarily closed at the discretion of the NYPD and Homeland Security from Sunday through Sept. 30.

FDR Drive between Whitehall and 42nd streets

Area bounded by 60th Street on the north, 34th Street on the south, First Avenue on the east and Third Avenue on the west

Area bounded by 54th Street on the north, 48th Street on the south, First Avenue on the east and Madison Avenue on the west

Sixth Avenue between West 50th and West 59th streets

Fifth Avenue between East 55th and East 63rd streets

Grand Army Plaza between 58th and 60th streets

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Fifth Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 42nd and East 58th streets

Park Avenue between East 61st and East 62nd streets

Lexington Avenue between East 57th and East 42nd streets

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th and 49th streets

East 63rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

East 62nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues

East 61st Street between Fifth and Lexington avenues

West 59th Street between Seventh and Fifth avenues

58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

57th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between Sixth and Madison avenues

55th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues

54th Street between Seventh and Madison avenues

53rd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between Seventh and Madison avenues

51st Street between Seventh and First avenues

50th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 48th Street between First Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

East 47th Street between Third and Park avenues

42nd Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street between Seventh Avenue and FDR Drive