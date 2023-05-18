NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Friday, New York City will be routing asylum seekers through to the Roosevelt Hotel in an effort to simplify the arrivals process, PIX11 has learned.
PIX11’s Katie Corrado has more in the video player.
by: Katie Corrado, Jonathan Rizk
Posted:
Updated:
