CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — New York City plans to demolish and rebuild two sprawling public housing complexes on Manhattan’s west side.

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) just announced the $1.5 billion plan working with private developers to transform the Fulton Houses and Elliott-Chelsea Houses in the Chelsea neighborhood.

Tenants are being promised brand new amenities and upgraded community spaces — but skepticism remains.

The move is nearly unprecedented in the history of public housing in New York City; though it is common practice in other major cities around the world. The transformation will take six years if approved by the New York City Council.

NYCHA said many of the 45,000 residents themselves voted in favor of the plan because the buildings are beyond repair — Lisa Jasienowski was not one of them.

“When you knock anything down, you are ripping apart community,” Jasienowski said.

Jasienowski was among a group of young mothers PIX11 News met with their children at the Elliott-Chelsea Houses. They said their futures felt uncertain with the decision to demolish their homes and rebuild everything from the ground up.

“I think there could’ve been a better way to salvage what is beautiful here, in addition to bettering the living conditions for the residents,” Jasienowski said.

Others expressed skepticism they would not be placed back in their homes, that the additional affordable housing being created as part of the plan was not sufficient, and that overall the developer would not keep promises.

The plan is to demolish the more than 2,000 combined units at the Fulton Houses and Elliott-Chelsea Houses and rebuild everything taller.

That would create around 1,500 additional units — both market rate and affordable housing — plus commercial and retail space.

Tenants are being promised upgraded recreational and community spaces, along with better in-home amenities such as dishwashers, individual heating and cooling, and in-unit laundry.

“We want to have a safe and healthy environment to live in,” said Elliott-Chelsea Tenant Association President Darlene Waters.

Waters said after years of engagement with residents, tenants rightfully voted in favor of the plan. They had rejected earlier efforts to simply demolish part of the Fulton Houses.

At Elliot-Chelsea, the first new tower will replace the Hudson Guild community center and some senior housing. The move will create the capacity to shift residents around during the process.

Waters acknowledges the concerns of some of her fellow tenants. “Especially the seniors,” she said. “I know it’s hard when you have to move. We don’t want to be in the situation anymore.”

Design details are still being finalized, but Jamar Adams with Essence Development said he plans to continue to engage with the community and keep promises that are being made, including some immediate fixes ahead of the rebuild.

“We’re addressing security concerns, maintenance concerns, heating issues, hot water issues, elevators, along with mold and leaks,” Adams said.

Jonathan Gouveia, NYCHA’s executive vice president of real estate development, also lauded the public engagement process that produced the plan. He said it is likely not the last wholesale public housing rebuild with a $40 billion maintenance backlog.

“We have been hearing from more and more residents interested in doing bigger things in terms of construction or rebuilding, so I do think we’ll see more of it,” Gouveia said.